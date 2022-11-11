Journalist and bestselling author Beth Macy, in partnership with Essentia Health, will host a virtual presentation to discuss the stigma surrounding substance use disorder.

The presentation will take place from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Titled “Hope and Help: America’s Overdose Crisis,” Macy will present evidence-based pathways for getting people into care; the need for health care teams to meet substance use disorder patients with nonjudgmental care and harm reduction as a gateway into medication-assisted therapy.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.