If you are looking for an opportunity to give blood to meet the emergency need created by the coronavirus pandemic, there is an opportunity coming up in mid-October.
Riverwood Healthcare Center is hosting a Red Cross blood drive at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin on Fri., Oct. 15, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online using the zip code for Aitkin.
“Donating blood is critical at this time,” said Jake Dezeeuw, lab manager for Riverwood, who is coordinating the drive with the Red Cross. “Blood donations save lives and each unit you donate is greatly appreciated.”
Donors of all blood types are needed. Individuals who are 17 years and older, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. Those who donated blood in the past year may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days.
You may still donate blood, platelets or plasma after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Be prepared to give the name of the vaccine manufacturer (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) at the time you donate.
For any eligibility questions, contact the Red Cross at 866-236-3276 or go to www.redcrossblood.org.
