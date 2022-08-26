The American Red Cross needs help to replenish its low supply and meet the needs of patient care. Register now to donate at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s blood drive on Friday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Heartwood Senior Living Community in Crosby.
Appointments must be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting red
crossblood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. Individuals who are 17 years and older, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. Those who donated blood earlier this year may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days. Donor suitability is determined at the collection site on the day of donation.
Donors should enter Heartwood on the side entrance of the Conference Center as indicated on signage. Parking is available near the main entrance.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
