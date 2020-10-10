Riverwood Healthcare Center is partnering with First Lutheran Church to host a community blood drive for the American Red Cross on Friday, Oct. 16, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, go to www.redcross blood.org using the 56431 zip code for Aitkin, or call 800-733-2767 or RHCC, 927-5314.
