Both Riverwood Healthcare and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center announced this past week that COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be available starting this week.
Currently in Aitkin County, 53.6% of residents have at least one shot, with that number jumping to 79% with people 65 years of age or older.
The third shots are being recommended for those who A, received the Pfizer vaccine and B, meet criteria as determined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). According to CDC, those groups that should get a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine include:
• Ages 65 and older
• Residents of long-term care facilities
• People ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, heart conditions, are immunocompromised, overweight or pregnant, among other concerns.
• People ages 18-49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to the underlying medical conditions named here and those 18-64 at risk for exposure due to where they live or work may get a shot.
For more information, see COVID-19 booster shot eligibility criteria on the Minnesota Department of Health website. The CDC is also recommending an additional vaccine dose for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. It is different from a booster and needs to be at least 28 days past the second shot.
COVID-19 booster shots are not yet available for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
RIVERWOOD
Riverwood Healthcare Center is now offering COVID-19 booster shots to its patients and community members who meet the eligibility criteria during its regularly scheduled weekly Thursday vaccine clinics in Aitkin, 2-5 p.m.
For an appointment, schedule online or call 844-428-1323, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The booster shots are only available to those who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine and are six months or more past getting the second shot. Those who may have gotten vaccinated somewhere other than Riverwood may schedule a booster shot at the Aitkin clinic.
“If you are in a category recommended for a booster shot, it’s not urgent to get vaccinated immediately because the Pfizer vaccine is still offering strong protection from serious illness and hospitalization,” said Dr. David Taylor, Riverwood’s chief medical officer. “But try to fit it in this fall as you would an annual flu shot. Now you have a chance to extend your immunity to COVID-19 over a longer period, decreasing the chance of breakthrough illness.”
CRMC
Booster shots are available by appointment at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby Clinic Monday through Friday afternoons.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 218-545-4560. A limited number of appointments are being offered each afternoon.
FLU SHOTS
Meanwhile, all area providers are ramping up their annual flu shot efforts. Essentia Health sent out a reminder about why the annual shot is important.
Flu vaccines are recommended for anyone six months of age and older. They are covered by most insurance and are one of the best ways to protect yourself and loved ones from influenza.
“Last year’s flu season was mild due in part to social distancing, reduced travel and masking,” says Dr. Aaron Phillipps, an infectious disease physician at Essentia Health. “Less cases of influenza last year means less people with boosted immunity this year. And less immunity this year puts us at high risk for increased infections, hospitalizations and deaths.”
