Memory loss can be very scary!
Unfortunately, as time goes on, more and more people suffer from memory loss. Statistics indicate that one in 10 individuals over 65 suffer from dementia. This is expected to grow as our population over 65 grows. This impacts our friends, neighbors, family members and maybe even ourselves.
Chances are we all know someone that suffers from memory loss/dementia. The good news is that people can live a quality life even with a diagnosis. Although cures don’t exist at this time, there are some evidence-based practices that can help both the individual and caregiver. Always keep in mind that many of these interventions are good practices for maintaining brain health. Here are a few of those interventions:
For individuals
1. Exercise - Exercise interventions are used to improve daily function, aerobic conditioning, strength, gait and balance. While exercise can be done in a wide range of activities and intensity, most exercise interventions compared moderate to high-intensity aerobic plus strength training exercise with usual care or seated group activities. The type and duration of exercise varied widely. Aerobic training usually involved walking or stationary cycling. CARE offers Tai Ji Quan and SAIL classes to keep you active with no cost to you.
2. Music Interventions - Music interventions are intended to be calming or to provide pleasure or cognitive and sensory stimulation. People are encouraged to move with the music (ranging from small hand movements to dancing) or listen passively (e.g. background music at mealtimes).
3. Cognitive stimulation is an intervention for people with mild to moderate dementia that offers engagement in various activities and discussions (usually in a group) aimed at general enhancement of cognitive and social functioning. Activities and material are presented in a game-like manner rather than as schooling.
4. Recreation therapy interventions may involve art, games, music or exercise. They are usually structured and facilitated and may be conducted in groups or individually. Most of these interventions aim to involve participants actively in the chosen activity, rather than letting them participate passively (e.g. listen to music or read).
5. Creative expression programs are emerging interventions targeted at improving quality of care. Creative expression interventions, such as storytelling or theatrical improvisation do not require participants to access or use memories. They instead focus on creativity in the moment.
The second Tuesday of the month, the Memory Lane Café meets at 11 a.m. that includes activities to improve brain health and stimulate cognitive functioning. This is free, just show up and enjoy!
For Caregiver
1. Support Groups - We defined social support interventions as those targeted to provide caregivers information, resources, and a form of social interaction to caregivers. The first Wednesday of the month the Support Group meets at 12:45 p.m. in person or virtually. Call CARE at 218-927-1383 extension 1 to register.
2. Physical activity interventions may involve caregivers alone or with care receiver. It’s good for both of you!
3. Consultation services include individualized and multidisciplinary approaches targeting people living with dementia as well as their caregivers. Most of the consultants interacted with caregivers not only to improve well-being among people living with dementia, but also to improve the health of caregiver by improving their overall knowledge for managing dementia and reducing their burden and depression. We have a caregiver consultant that has been trained by Teepa Snow educators and can offer one on one consultations to help. Give Kim Nutting a call at 218-927-1383 ext 2.
4. This set of diverse interventions includes approaches such as decision aids, technology to assist caregivers and a tool-kit to assist caregivers in improving the safety of the home for people who are living with dementia. The Lighthouse for Vital Living has a number of technology options for safety concerns. Call 218-624-4828.
5. Respite care interventions provide temporary breaks to caregivers. Interventions include in-home care for PLWD, adult day care programs, and institutional respite services. These interventions provide breaks for a few hours a day or allow individuals to take a full break from caregiving for a short-term period of time. CARE offers respite services on a daily and emergency basis, contact Nutting for more information at 218-927-1383 ext 2.
