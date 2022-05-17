Appointments are available for free breast and cervical cancer screenings being offered at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby Clinic on Tuesday, June 7, from 5-7 p.m. for uninsured and under-insured women age 40 years and older who meet income guidelines.
At the event, eligible women will receive clinical breast examinations, mammograms, Pap tests, pelvic examinations, Human papillomavirus (HPV) tests, diagnostic testing if results are abnormal and referrals to treatment. Family Physician Hannah Elsenpeter, M.D., and Women’s Nurse Practitioner Jesse Oman are volunteering their time to assist women.
“We think many women are not receiving these life-saving screening tests because they have no health insurance or their insurance has deductibles or co-payments they cannot afford to pay,” said Oncology Care Coordinator Dustine Parks, R.N.
All women are at risk for breast and cervical cancer, but regular screenings can prevent these diseases or find them early. Women between 40-74 years old should get a mammogram every year. Women should get their first Pap test at age 21 and continue screening until age 65.
Light refreshments will be served and women will receive a swag bag. For a screening appointment, call 218-546-7000, ext. 2135.
