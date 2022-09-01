Hannah Colby, Aitkin County Health and Human Services Public Health and Lynne Jacobs, Aitkin County CARE communicated information about a BRIC grant to the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Aug. 23.
The Building Resilient Inclusive Communities (BRIC) Grant presentation included information about why Aitkin was chosen to receive the grant. “Aitkin was chosen because of the high level of older adults as well as the high level of disabled adults,” said Jacobs.
The grant has impacted the area by helping to provide food and nutrition security, safe physical activity access and social connectedness.
Some of the projects funded by the grant include a community garden at Aitkin Manor, the Hill City Community Garden, the Aitkin Community Super Food Shelf and “Good Food Sold Here” at the Palisade One Stop. The women said that Aitkin Farmers Market Food Hub market boxes have tripled in sales over the past three years.
To promote safe physical activity, the city of Aitkin held a walkable audit to determine where safety and mobility concerns may be. Jacobs and Colby also discussed the Aitkin City Park planning, Magic in Music at the Ripple Center (formerly the Butler Building), Aitkin music in the park in collaboration with a local assisted living facility and the Rippleside Elementary and McGregor Schools’ grandfriends program.
Colby informed the board that Aitkin County CARE was also the recipient of a BOLD grant. BOLD stands for Building Our Largest Dementia infrastructure. CARE has programs such as the Memory Lane Café held at Maryhill Manor the second Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Healthy Living for your Brain and Body. The Memory Lane Café is an opportunity for social engagement with games and activities. CARE can also provide those interested with dementia information and is part of a Remember Project virtual event that will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20. “BOLD has been a wonderful addition to ours (Aitkin County CARE) and Hannah’s plan,” said Jacobs.
Commissioner Brian Napstad asked how many dollars remain from the BRIC grant. The board was told approximately $17,000 remains with some projects still needing completion such as finishing the Hill City Community Garden with signs and placing a shed, technology updates at Waukenabo Township with WiFi, and just under $3,000 is allocated for the Farmers Market Food Hub.
Commissioner Don Niemi asked if there would be any communication updates for Williams and Wagner Townships. Jacobs said they would need contact information and Niemi said he will get that to her.
Commissioner Ann Marcotte complimented Colby on the Hill City Community Garden, “The Hill City garden is fabulous. I have nothing but compliments for you on the job you have done.”
“Which of the programs are you collaborating with the city of Aitkin?” asked Commissioner Mark Wedel. Colby responded, “Improving safety and access for active transportation and park planning, which are contracted with Alta and Confluence. The park planning is the process that includes community engagement to help create a final and preferred visual/concept map of the park. The goal is to use the final concept to help secure funding for future projects that our community would like to see for recreational and social interaction opportunities for all ages in the park.” Jacobs added, “The cost of the pickleball nets was supported by the BRIC grant.”
Colby and Jacobs went on to speak about a grant submitted for a potential program at Riverwood Healthcare Center in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Health and support from the Aitkin Farmers’ Market. The program is a Food Rx partnership for health equity. By collaborating with Riverwood Healthcare Center, doctors and dietitians could write a “produce prescription” that could be “spent” at the farmers market or possibly Paulbeck’s County Market in the winter months.
“The farmer’s market keeps growing ... the return of investment that they’re seeing, like wholesale buyers (The Joint, Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin First Lutheran Church’s Food Shelf, ISD #1, and ISD #4) and the market shares have been tripling,” said Colby. “It’s super cool to see it grow like that.” Jacobs added, “All of these collaborations have just been phenomenal.”
Director update
Aitkin County Health and Human Services Director Cynthia Bennett commented on the presentation, “Outstanding, the right people are in the right seat at the right time.”
Bennett then gave her update to the board, “The long-awaited service summary - thank you to Hannah, she was a very significant part of helping package this.
“This data is a snapshot of the work conducted in 2021, this isn’t all of the services participated in, just highlights,” said Bennett.
Bennett spoke about mental health numbers and a collections program HHS Fiscal Supervisor Carli Goble and her group is working on.
Other programs to be worked on throughout the year include suicide prevention, substance misuse awareness, Making a Change which is a local mental health and well-being intervention program.
Napstad asked, “Is this (program) specific to Aitkin only residents? Since we have boarders in the jail, do they receive these services?” Bennett answered yes to a comprehensive reentry program and she will follow-up about other programs. Napstad said, “It’s only in the jail that we have non-Aitkin County residents potentially getting Aitkin County services.”
Wedel asked Bennett to explain part of a handout she had submitted to the board concerning recouping some of the costs. “The county is able to do collections on MA (Medical Assistance)/state recoveries,” Bennett said. “When we had a position open we decided to reclassify that position and use it in the accounting unit, actually doing collections, Carli had created a process, we collect the money for the state and we get a percentage of the money we collect.” said Bennett. “We underestimated what we would be able to pull in,” said Bennett. “We’ve pulled in a lot more revenue than we ever anticipated. We’re in a good place with that.”
Committee updates
Commissioner Laurie Westerlund attended the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) Committee meeting and reported that two more people will retire by the end of the year – one at Arrowhead Bus Transit and one of the people who has been with the child care program.
Minutes from this meeting can be viewed on the county website at www.co.aitkin.mn.us.
