Since Riverwood Healthcare opened its new hospital and clinics covering primary and specialty care in 2003, the organization has continually updated its facilities to keep pace with growth in patients and innovative technology. The current surgery expansion project continues this commitment to ensuring local residents of Aitkin County and surrounding communities have access to advanced surgical procedures close to home.
Designed by DSGW Architects with Kraus-Anderson as the general contractor and construction manager, Riverwood’s surgery expansion project will feature a 72,000-square-foot surgery addition. Construction has been underway since August 2022 and is estimated to reach completion in Fall 2024.
Dr. Timothy LeMieur, chief of surgery for Riverwood, commented: “The surgery expansion project will provide a state-of-the-art facility and allow for continued surgical growth using innovative and cutting-edge treatments. I’m very excited about the new space and capabilities for enhancing the excellent surgical care Riverwood already offers.”
More operating rooms, space for technology
The hospital’s new surgery space will consist of approximately 60,500 square feet of new surgical departments. Six integrated operating rooms will support robotic-assisted technology (da Vinci and VELYS robotics) used for general surgery, orthopaedics, urology, and OB/GYN procedures. The operating rooms will be larger and redesigned to accommodate these and other innovations that enhance patient recovery and care.
The new surgery addition will include two additional procedure rooms and three additional endoscopy suites. It will also include 25 pre-op and recovery rooms, a post-anesthesia care unit, sterile processing and staff support.
The capacity for pre- and post-operative areas will double, with enhanced privacy and comfort for patients. The pre-op and recovery rooms will offer more space for family members with a mix of individual patient rooms and curtained areas. Only those surgeries that involve short time spans for pre-op and post-op care, such as cataract surgery, will use curtained areas.
Hybrid operating room
with advanced imaging
One of the unique features of the surgery expansion project is the addition of an advanced imaging suite or hybrid operating room, a fully equipped surgical operating room integrated with high-tech x-ray imaging equipment. The x-ray imaging equipment is mounted on the ceiling on a robotic gantry system that provides advanced imaging coverage of the entire patient in a completely sterile fashion.
Dr. Evan Kelly, who completed his post-graduate advanced surgical training at the Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery in Aitkin and Crosby and is pursuing his second fellowship in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography/endoscopic ultrasound and hepatobiliary surgery at the University of Louisville in Kentucky, will begin his general surgery practice at Riverwood in October 2023. He is excited about the advanced capabilities that the hybrid operating room will offer and explained how this new high-tech operating room will enhance surgery capabilities to benefit patients.
“This combination of a classic operating room with advanced comprehensive X-ray coverage allows highly skilled physicians in various specialties to perform complex minimally invasive image-guided surgeries and procedures on all systems of the body. The room is fully digitally integrated, allowing the specialized provider to visualize and process images and data from the various specialty instruments, physiologic monitors, cameras, ultrasound and x-ray simultaneously on one large customizable high-definition monitor.
“This cutting-edge space has led to the development of completely new procedures that enable greater options for patients with simple and complex disease states. It also allows for the combination of image-guided minimally invasive procedures with classic minimally invasive laparoscopic/arthroscopic and open surgeries, further pushing the boundaries and advancing how we treat disease.
“Sometimes physicians will recommend attempting treatment of a medical problem with an advanced minimally invasive approach, knowing there is a chance it will not be successful and will then require classic laparoscopic/arthroscopic or open surgery. By providing all the necessary capability and surgery staff in one space, this suite allows for seamless conversion of a minimally invasive image-guided procedure into a classic laparoscopic/arthroscopic or open surgery with the patient on the same bed safely asleep under the same anesthetic.
“Currently, our patients for whom these procedures are recommended are having to be transferred or referred out of our system, away from their doctors and records to another health care facility usually in a bigger city, hours away from home and family. As medicine advances, the procedures that were developed in these rooms and can only be performed in these rooms will over time become the standard of care and what we would want for ourselves and our loved ones.
“At Riverwood, we are dedicated to providing the best medical care right here close to home. This means we must embrace all the new advances in technology and medicine, educate all of our staff on how to safely and efficiently provide that care, recruit the best highly trained physicians and support their life-long continuing education, and finally we must invest in the facilities required to provide this state-of-the-art care. Building this room, equipping it and staffing it is one shining example of how we are doing this.”
Specialty care that would use the hybrid operating room include interventional endoscopy, vascular surgery, interventional pain, oncology, interventional radiology and interventional neurology.
Patient-friendly features
The addition will also include approximately 12,000 square feet of clinical space for general surgery, urology and OB/GYN.
Offering specialty clinic services that often are associated with surgical treatment will make the transition of care smoother for patients, Riverwood Surgical Services Manager Jacki Rinta explained.
“We will be able to offer pre-op education within the clinic area so this will be very convenient for patients,” Rinta said. “Prior authorization for surgical procedures will also be handled in this area.”
The new surgical wing will have its own entrance. The check-in and pick-up of patients will be handled on the northwest side of the hospital, away from the main entrance on the east side.
Surgery patients will have the benefit of a less busy drop-off and pick-up area.
“Sometimes our hospital beds are full, or a patient may not meet the criteria to become hospitalized,” Rinta explained. “Or a surgery may go late into evening hours when we don’t want to discharge a patient. With the expansion space, we are adding two 23.5-hour stay patient rooms that will allow us to provide a comfortable stay for those patients needing additional monitoring overnight.”
Rinta added, “Our surgical services staff is excited to have more space for patients and an increased ability to provide the surgeons with what they need for today’s technology in all of our operating rooms.”
