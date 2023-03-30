Since Riverwood Healthcare opened its new hospital and clinics covering primary and specialty care in 2003, the organization has continually updated its facilities to keep pace with growth in patients and innovative technology. The current surgery expansion project continues this commitment to ensuring local residents of Aitkin County and surrounding communities have access to advanced surgical procedures close to home.

Designed by DSGW Architects with Kraus-Anderson as the general contractor and construction manager, Riverwood’s surgery expansion project will feature a 72,000-square-foot surgery addition. Construction has been underway since August 2022 and is estimated to reach completion in Fall 2024.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.