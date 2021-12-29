On Dec. 22, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office released preliminary blood examination results from seven members of a family found deceased on Saturday, Dec. 18. The results listed a lethal level of carbon monoxide toxicity in the victims. The investigation is still active as the detectives are looking for the exact source of the carbon monoxide.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly. Because carbon monoxide is found in the fumes produced when fuel is burned, it is present in and around homes. As a result, homeowners should be aware of carbon monoxide and make every effort to detect its presence.
CO forms most readily when there is insufficient oxygen to complete combustion and produce carbon dioxide. Hot water closets, furnaces in crawlspaces, heating appliances in attics, and other contained areas are common areas where CO can form.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that thousands of people visit emergency rooms and are hospitalized because of CO poisoning every year. While CO is a risk for just about anyone, infants, the elderly, those with breathing problems or chronic heart disease, and people with anemia are most likely to get sick from CO.
CO has earned the moniker “the silent killer” because it cannot be identified without the presence of a carbon monoxide detector. If a person believes he or she is smelling carbon monoxide, that person is probably mistaking the odor for other combustion byproducts that the human nose can sense.
CO is a byproduct of vehicle exhaust, boat engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, furnaces, and fireplaces. CO is produced anytime something is burning. That is why it is essential that products designed to be used outdoors are used exclusively outside, and that indoor appliances are properly vented to the outdoors. CO can build up indoors and poison people and pets who breathe it in.
Some people may not recognize that CO is problematic in a home until multiple residents start complaining of similar symptoms. Common CO poisoning symptoms include nausea and vomiting, dizziness, chest pain, confusion, headache, and other flu-like symptoms, advises the consumer advocacy group Carbon Monoxide Kills. Those with repeated exposure to high levels of CO may eventually develop cerebral edema, which is a swelling of the brain. CO can compress brain cells and destroy them, leading to neurological issues and death. CO poisoning is actually the result of the head and heart not receiving sufficient oxygen.
CO detectors can save lives and should be installed in all homes and apartments. The National Fire Protection Association says CO detectors “shall be centrally located outside of each separate sleeping area in the immediate vicinity of the bedrooms.” Individuals should follow the manufacturer instructions regarding where on the wall or ceiling the CO detectors should be mounted. As an added safety precaution, CO detectors should be placed on every floor of the home.
Gas sensors in CO alarms have limited life spans, so they should be replaced generally every five to six years, because calibrating and testing for CO is more difficult than simply replacing the alarms.
As temperatures fall in Minnesota, the number of people who become seriously ill from carbon monoxide poisoning goes up, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Illness and deaths from CO poisoning can be prevented when people take certain steps to prepare for heating season, say state health and public safety officials.
Emergency room visits and hospitalizations from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning are highest between November and February, when the use of fuel-burning heat sources increases people’s risk, according to information from the Minnesota Public Health Tracking Program at MDH. The number of emergency room visits for carbon monoxide poisoning more than doubles between September and November and reaches a high in February, according to data from 2011 through 2015.
“Just as we turn back our clocks in the fall or put on the storm windows, part of preparing our homes for winter should be to make sure heat sources and carbon monoxide alarms are in good working order,” said Dan Tranter, supervisor of the Indoor Air program for MDH. “When the temperature drops, we begin to see an uptick in carbon monoxide poisonings. A few simple steps can prevent many of them.”
To protect yourself and your family from carbon monoxide, follow these safety tips:
Make sure you have working carbon monoxide alarms. To detect potentially deadly conditions, CO alarms should be installed and regularly maintained in all households. In Minnesota, state law requires CO alarms in all single and multi-family Minnesota residences within 10 feet of each room used for sleeping. Replace your alarms every five years or according to manufacturer’s instructions.
Have your furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually. Hire a professional to make sure it is working properly and vents properly outside the home.
Never run a gasoline or propane heater or a grill (gas or charcoal) inside your home or in garage. Properly vent and maintain all fuel burning appliances. Any heating system that burns fuel produces carbon monoxide. Use battery-powered alarms where you have fuel burning devices but no electric outlets, such as tents, cabins, RVs, and boats with enclosed cabins.
Generators should be run at a safe distance (at least 20 feet) from the home. Never run a generator in the home or garage, or right next to windows or doors.
Never run a car in an enclosed space. Back your car into the driveway when you want to idle it.
At high levels, carbon monoxide can cause death within minutes. Symptoms of overexposure to carbon monoxide include headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and confusion. If you suspect you may be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, or your detector sounds an alarm, head outside immediately for fresh air and call 911.
Visit the Minnesota Public Health Data Access portal for more information about carbon monoxide poisoning emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths. Download a printable version of the brochure: Carbon Monoxide: Preventing carbon monoxide poisoning in your home.
Minimize the risks of winter during Winter Hazard Awareness Week, Nov. 5-9. Learn more at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Winter Hazard Awareness Week webpage.
