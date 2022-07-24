The CARE Memory Lane Café is a comfortable, social gathering that allows people experiencing memory loss and caregivers an opportunity to connect, socialize, and build support networks.
The CARE Memory Lane Café is held the second Tuesday of the month, Aug. 9 beginning at 11 a.m. at Maryhill Manor, Aitkin. Lunch is available.
Activities Focusing on Prevention
Activities will include memory joggers, movement and music. We will play some type of brain game, a crossword puzzle, bingo, or a trivia game. Then we get people reminiscing. Participants can talk about what games they played while growing up or their first job. People will love hearing each other’s stories.
Social Connections
“When you’re in the situation of living as a caregiver for someone with dementia, it can be incredibly isolating,” noted Amy Goyer, the national family and caregiving expert at the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).
The point of the cafés is fun. It’s kind of freeing to have that opportunity to just relax, meet and socialize with other people in a safe environment. Goyer said the social interaction benefits both the caregiver and the loved one with dementia. “I met a family in Indiana, a wife taking care of her husband. What struck me was that she thought she was bringing him to the café to help him. But once she got there she realized that it was really for her, too,” she said.
More families are learning about the cafés via word of mouth, but Goyer said there’s also more of a need for them. The number of people living with dementia is increasing, so the need is increasing. There’s also a lot of awareness and focus on the need to make communities more dementia-friendly. The Memory Lane Cafe is one way Aitkin County CARE is bringing this opportunity to the community. For more information call CARE at 218-927-1383 ext 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.