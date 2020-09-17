Caregivers (or people who know a caregiver) may be stretched too thin.
Far too often, caregivers tend to neglect themselves. Recognizing the importance of caregivers self-care, ElderCircle will host three virtual support groups that provide support, tools, and resources specifically for caregivers. These groups are free and open to the public.
For caregivers of all ages who are caring for an ailing parent, child, spouse, or other individuals of any age. Caregivers are likely to face a variety of new responsibilities, many of which are unfamiliar or intimidating. At times, people may feel overwhelmed and alone, these groups discuss issues and concerns caregivers may be having.
VIRTUAL CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUPS
• Held via Zoom video conferencing
• Free and open to the public
• Free resources for families and individuals caring for a loved one of any age who is unable to fully care for themselves.
• Share success stories, and discuss challenges and concerns.
• Discover useful resources and support for all aspects of care and everyday life.
DAYS/TIMES:
Second Monday of each month 1-2 p.m.: Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14
Second Thursday of each month 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Dec. 10
Third Monday of each month 1-2 p.m.: Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 21
Preregistration is required. Call 218-999-9233 ext. 282 or Danielle@elder
