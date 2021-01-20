January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the specialists at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Women’s Health Department are using it as an opportunity to educate women about the disease.
Obstetrician/Gynecologist Michael Cady, M.D., will provide women with information to help reduce their risk of cervical cancer in a brief, virtual seminar on Thursday, Jan. 21. Go to www.facebook.com/crosby cares/ at 6 p.m. to view the presentation.
More than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year, but the disease is preventable with vaccination and appropriate screening. Staying informed with the latest news on prevention and screening is an important step in reducing the risk of developing cervical cancer. Access to current, in-depth treatment information can help patients choose optimal care and achieve the best possible outcome.
The cervical cancer presentation is part of a series of workshops offered by CRMC Women's Health the third Thursday of each month.
ens-health.
