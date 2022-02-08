Lack of transportation was identified as one of several roadblocks for central Minnesota residents to get the mental health services, care and support they need.
A total of seven areas of challenge and opportunity were recently identified through the Greater State of Mind project. Now, organizers say, it’s up to communities and local leaders throughout the region to address these issues and help those most in need.
In early June 2021, leaders in local government, law enforcement, social services, tribes, schools, community organizations and mental health care providers in central Minnesota were invited to participate in a mental health needs assessment – also known as the Greater State of Mind project – in an effort to strengthen the region’s mental health care system and boost community well-being. The assessment was specific to Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties, and the Leech Lake Band and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe tribal nations.
A cumulative 247 individuals responded, providing a broad representation across counties and cultures.
According to the Center for Behavioral Health Integration, LLC, what became evident in the data collected was there are not dedicated places where consumers, different types of community partners and providers can come together consistently to address mental health needs across the system.
AREAS OF NEED:
Building community collaboration, reducing the transportation barrier, enhancing the mental health workforce, addressing mental health stigma, creating options for law enforcement response to mental health crises, promoting culturally responsive care and developing new funding opportunities were identified as areas of need.
WHAT’S NEXT
Organizers and participants agree this is not the end of a process, but rather a starting point.
“This is a culmination of the data we collected, and reporting out on those results,” said Patrick Kinner, “but it’s really just one step in a larger process. Now, this becomes the community’s work. You and others can use this to continue the work you’re already doing or in new places to address some of the needs and apply some of the resources and suggestions that we have in order to improve services.”
Kinner also emphasized the importance of community collaboration – from citizens to health care providers – to keep the momentum of this project and encourage others to get involved.
“The conversation continues in your community. Building community collaboration is key—the most central one in my mind,” Kinner said. “Now, this becomes the community’s work. This needs assessment is intended to underline the importance of continuing to work through them and bringing new resources to bear to do so, which we think comes in the form of community collaboration.”
To get involved or to learn more about the Greater State of Mind project, visit region 5mentalhealth.com.
