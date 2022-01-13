Riverwood Healthcare Center and its chief medical officer, Dr. David Taylor, hosted a virtual forum with an update on COVID-19 and the omicron variant on Thursday, Jan. 6 via Zoom.
Aitkin County has totaled 2,434 confirmed COVID positive cases and 54 deaths as of Jan. 5.
Omicron is the dominant variant currently circulating throughout the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Taylor said there will be many new cases in the next couple of weeks. Most current hospitalizations are likely residual delta infections with new cases likely to be omicron.
OMICRON VS. DELTA
Taylor said one possible origin of the omicron variant was from an immunocompromised person who couldn’t clear the virus, therefore the virus kept mutating. Another possibility would be it developed in a population not tested or not tested often enough to determine a possible variant COVID-19 because they lived in a remote area as an example.
Another possibility Taylor spoke about, although widely considered a low probability, is an animal reservoir. According to a September article in Forbes magazine, up to 30% of all white-tailed deer in the northeast test positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Reports of infection of both domestic and large cats held in zoos were reported in the early days of the pandemic. According to the Food and Drug Administration, a very small number of pets around the world have been reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after having contact with people with COVID-19. Based on the information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.
LESSONS FROM SOUTH AFRICA
The omicron variant was first discovered in Botswana, located in Southern Africa. Lessons the U.S. has learned from watching the omicron variant progress in South Africa is that it produces a rapid increase in cases, which are already significantly declining in South Africa, according to Taylor. Hospitalizations were significantly decoupled from omicron as compared to delta. The hospitalization and death rates were lower than other phases of the virus and cases were milder, he said.
“I am actually not very worried about omicron as more data comes up,” said Taylor referring to the virus’ ability to cause severe disease. There have been rapid increases in cases in many states, but hospitalizations lag by two to four weeks, so we won’t know if this course will follow South Africa’s course. Although there has been a recent increase in hospitalizations in the state, it is unclear as to why specifically. It has been noted that there is plenty of re-infection and breakthrough cases in South Africa.
COVID-19 vaccines with boosters do show to be effective in the lab against omicron.
People with hybrid immunity (recovered from the virus) who had also been vaccinated and those who were vaccinated and then recovered from COVID-19 seem to be doing well everywhere with regard to severe disease.
Taylor also noted that hospitalization numbers in New York, where there has been a large omicron surge, are starting to increase, but at a much lower rate than previously and mainly among the unvaccinated.
WHAT HAS BEEN LEARNED?
Taylor said the first thing learned is that vaccines are absolutely working for what their primary purpose is – which is preventing severe disease and death.
Antibodies are not the key, T cells are, he said. Antibodies play an important role but they wane in most instances. T cells are part of the immune system and develop from stem cells in the bone marrow. They help protect the body from infection and may help fight cancer as well. T cell numbers were boosted after people received a second shot of COVID-19 vaccine. “Previously infected persons also have an excellent T cell response,” said Taylor.
The vaccine absolutely helps keep people out of the hospital and also significantly helps keep them from dying. Unfortunately, contrary to the early data with the original virus and the alpha variant, the vaccine does not stop you from getting covid-19, but even with delta and omicron, it will reduce the severity of the disease, hospitalizations and deaths.
Riverwood has used many medications over the course of the pandemic. Early on, medications that had promise like hydroxychloroquine, Zithromax, steroids, vitamin C and remdesivir were used. As more studies came in, it was learned some medications didn’t help (and even might cause harm) like hydroxychloroquine, so Riverwood took that off its protocol. Riverwood learned remdesivir had a very limited window of utility so it became used less as health care providers adjusted to new data. Doctors learned some medications helped reduce deaths, like steroids given at the right time. Riverwood now has several treatment options for COVID including monoclonal antibodies, steroids, fluvoxamine, vitamin D and zinc have all been used at Riverwood Healthcare Center to treat patients sick with COVID-19.
There are several large ongoing trials, including one from the University of Minnesota, that are studying other possible therapeutics like metformin and ivermectin.
Riverwood now has more tools with data behind them to assist health care professionals in treating patients with the virus. Some data has shown that monoclonal antibodies worked great for the delta variant but there were problems getting and administering the antibodies. Taylor added, “Unfortunately the main previously used monoclonals are not active against omicron. There is one that is, called sotrovimab, but it is in limited supply at this time.”
MASKS
In a Bangladesh study/trial, surgical masks worked the best. In the same study, cloth masks had the same results as no masks, but other studies have suggested that cloth masks do provide some benefit. Dr. Taylor recommended choosing a surgical mask over a cloth mask whenever possible. N95 masks are still the best mask efficacy in reducing risk and spread of COVID-19. To be maximally effective they have to be fit tested by trained staff.
If you are indoors in a small air space with someone with delta or omicron, you have a high chance of contracting the virus in a number of minutes. With the original virus researchers were able to state it was around 15 minutes. With delta and omicron, it takes less time but it is not known exactly how much.
Masks give a layer of protection but are not 100% effective in stopping the virus.
Dr. Taylor went on to say that, in his opinion, COVID-19 is becoming endemic, meaning this will be something that people will have to learn to live with. It is not going away.
If worn incorrectly, there is no point to wearing the mask. It must cover your mouth AND nose.
WHERE DO YOU GET YOUR INFORMATION
Where people get their information is a concern. If people have questions about COVID-19, treatments, vaccines, etc., and they are searching on the internet, access trusted medical sites. Dr. Taylor urged people to reach out to their personal physician or email Taylor directly and he will be as factual as possible.
IS OMICRON A BLESSING IN DISGUISE?
“I think it might be,” said Taylor. “This may be the point where we shift our thinking significantly. Hospital systems will necessarily lag behind other areas in terms of loosening certain restrictions.”
• Personal risk reduction: Get fit as possible, eat well, drink fluids, get regular, good, quality sleep.
• Get any personal medical problems as controlled as possible.
• Get vaccinated: Dr. Taylor gave an umbrella and seatbelt comparison. A vaccine can be like a seatbelt. Although the seatbelt can’t stop the car accident, it reduces the risk of dying in a car accident. A vaccine can be similar to an umbrella in that it may not be perfect protection, but it can help keep you dry or mostly dry, depending on the amount of rain, he said.
• Wear masks, distance and avoid crowded places during outbreaks.
• Test early and institute early treatment if infected - the earlier the better.
• If you are a high-risk individual, keep personally protected (sanitizing, hand washing, stay at home, etc.) especially for the next few weeks or whenever an outbreak occurs.
COMMUNITY HEALTH MEASURES
Communities should take measures to prevent hospitalization and severity of the virus so as to not cause local hospitals to become congested with COVID-19 patients. Riverwood is concerned about becoming full, especially with the rise in influenza cases.
Vaccines are highly recommended but sometimes there are health risks for a booster (especially for young men and the mRNA vaccines). It is best to talk with your provider to see what is best for you personally.
Overall, vaccines are safe for children, but there are concerns and risks that need to be discussed with health care providers before vaccination.
It is important the community works to flatten the curves during outbreaks as to not overwhelm hospitals.
People at risk should wear an N95 mask.
The state does genetic sequencing on random samples of positive tests to determine which variant is most prevalent at any given time.
As of Jan. 6, Riverwood officials knew of no vaccinated/boosted (triple vax) patients who have been hospitalized at Riverwood. The hospital was full around Christmas time but beds are available as of Jan. 6.
Dr. Taylor suggested that Aitkin County residents wear masks. “They help when everybody is wearing them. Especially with the omicron variant, it could help keep our hospital from filling up,” he said.
ARE BOOSTED PEOPLE GETTING COVID?
When asked if boosted people were contracting COVID-19, Taylor acknowledged they were, in some cases. “Nature, God, Mother Earth, they are all showing us that we are not in control. Keeping people out of the hospital is the prize, not - not getting COVID-19.”
AITKIN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
Aitkin County Public Health shared a fact sheet concerning the omicron variant on Jan. 6. The fact sheet included information about being vaccinated, with a booster being effective against severe illness, hospitalization and death, although breakthrough infections are expected to still occur.
The omicron variant is said to spread more easily than other variants and it has become the dominant virus in the U.S.
Other suggested ways to fight omicron and other variants included continuing to mask, washing hands, disinfecting areas and limiting exposure to others by staying home and getting tested for the virus when ill.
If readers would like to listen to the Jan. 6 forum recording, go to Riverwood’s website Covid page.
