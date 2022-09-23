When you need advanced specialty medical care in a small rural community, travel to a larger community is commonly required. However, local residents and those new to our area, may be pleasantly surprised to learn that advanced, comprehensive care is closer than you might think – right here in Aitkin.
Riverwood Healthcare Center is proud to offer the patients and communities we serve with excellent primary care in Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor, plus a wide range of specialty care and advanced surgical procedures in Aitkin.
With the successful recruitment of highly skilled physicians and advanced practitioners, Riverwood has been able to grow existing medical specialties and offer new services that address the health care needs of the Aitkin County community and surrounding area.
With our rapidly aging population, the demand for bone, muscle and joint care is on the rise. At Riverwood, an orthopaedic team of three outstanding surgeons, Dr. Erik Severson, Dr. Susan Moen and Dr. Jeffrey Klassen, performs highly advanced surgical procedures, including robotics for knee replacements and high-quality intraoperative imaging for shoulder surgery. Same-day or routine orthopaedic care is available Monday through Friday from Nurse Practitioner Josh Jacobson.
A second urologist, Dr. Matthew Watson, has joined our urology team of Dr. Brandon Reynolds and Nurse Practitioner Cindy Hauser. Watson offers the full spectrum of clinical urology services for men and women, including the treatment of cancer of the prostate, bladder or kidneys. As a surgeon, he can perform robotic-assisted procedures along with other minimally invasive techniques.
We have also grown our women’s health services. Another obstetrician/gynecologist, Dr. Alisha Lindberg, joined our specialty staff in September. She has a special interest in family planning, adolescent gynecology, infertility and high-risk obstetrics.
For primary care, we recently welcomed to our medical staff Dr. Chris Hughes, who grew up in Aitkin and followed his father, Dr. Don Hughes, into practicing family medicine. He offers the full range of primary care medicine including obstetric care.
To learn more about the full spectrum of medical care Riverwood offers, go to www.riverwoodhealthcare.org. If you are new to the area or are looking for new care providers, we invite you to contact us for information or a tour of our facilities at 218-927-5557. We also offer a chat function on our website homepage as another way to communicate with Riverwood.
Ken Westman is the chief executive officer for Riverwood Healthcare Center, overseeing a 25-bed critical access hospital in Aitkin and three clinics in Aitkin, Garrison, and McGregor.
