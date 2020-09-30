At the Aitkin County Health and Human Services portion of the County Board meeting Sept. 22, public health supervisor Erin Melz broke down what schools are doing with rising COVID-19 cases.
While the 14-day case rate was originally used to determine whether schools could return to full in-person learning, use a hybrid with distance learning or go to full distance learning, the numbers now are more advisory, Melz explained.
“That 14-day case rate is giving you a glimpse into your community,” she explained, adding the HHS tracks where the cases are in terms of not only location, but by age.
The idea, Melz explained, is to determine the impact on staff and students in a specific community. The current number shows all cases in Aitkin County, and the county has the ability to drill down into the numbers and determine where action should be taken.
“It doesn’t mean that as soon as our number hits 10 that we need to move to a hybrid model,” she said.
Melz and fellow HHS employee Brea Hamdorf, along with the Aitkin County school districts, have been fielding numerous calls from residents. She also said that they are in sometimes daily conversations with school superintendents or school nurses to stay on top of the situation.
As of Sept. 24, Aitkin’s case rate was sitting at 12 per 10,000, but Melz said HHS had determined that the current cases did not directly affect schools.
McGregor School’s decision to close was based on lack of staff, not a cluster of cases.
