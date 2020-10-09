The Aitkin County Health and Human Services department outlined the top legislative priorities set by a recent meeting of the Association of Minnesota Counties Health and Human Services Policy Committee at the Sept. 22 Aitkin County Board meeting.
This year, the group selected four priorities, rather than the usual three, because of a tie for the third item. The Aitkin County Board will then have to approve those selected priorities. Aitkin County HHS Director Cynthia Bennett expects to see that happen.
“I have no reason to think our county would not support those,” Bennett said.
The No. 1 priority was to continue telehealth and Department of Human Services waivers that allow that flexibility, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The No. 2 priority was to continue support of COVID-19 response efforts and funding for them, while No. 3 was a tie between a redesign of the DHS structure and working on DHS budget solutions.
Also at the meeting, Bennett discussed a Sept. 4 virtual meeting with Sen. Amy Klobuchar about mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bennett said there has been a rise in the number of mental health-related conditions and that the state’s crisis line was offering services to all professionals and service providers who might need to use the resource. Bennett said the reason for the call was to ensure that there was adequate funding in any new COVID-19 relief packages for mental health and substance use disorder populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.