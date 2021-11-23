“If students are sick, they should stay home,” was a common theme among the county’s school principals last week.
None of Aitkin County’s three school districts had gone to distance learning as of Friday.
Aitkin Schools had 15 students out sick on Nov. 19, and one adult staff member.
McGregor Schools are averaging one or two positive student COVID-19 tests per week; a few more may be working from home because a close contact tested positive.
Hill City numbers of students out sick are similar to McGregor’s.
WHOLE COUNTY COVID-19 SUMMARY
Aitkin County Public Health Supervisor Erin Melz told the Age last week that, “We continue to see COVID-19 illness throughout the county and circulating/spreading in schools, households, congregate living settings and work-settings.” Melz provided the following summary of the current data:
There were 295 cases assigned to Aitkin County in October, with an average age of 48. There were 47 (16% of cases) under 18 years old.
There were 192 cases assigned to Aitkin County so far in November, with an average age of 47. There were 33 (17% of cases) under 18 years old.
7-DAY TRANSMISSION RATE
The 7-day transmission rate per 100,000 people for the period Nov. 10-Nov. 16 was 57 cases, or 358.81 cases for the county,
14-DAY CASE RATE
The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people for the period Nov. 3-Nov. 16 was 138 cases, or 87.15 cases for the county.
COVID-19 VACCINATION RATES
The data are updated to include people 5 years and above now that anyone 5 and older is eligible to receive a vaccination.
5 yrs+ with at least one dose=59.8% (MN=68.8%)
12 yrs+ with at least one dose=64.0% (MN=74.7%)
16 yrs+ with at least one dose=65.0% (MN=75.6%)
65 yrs+ with at least one dose=83.4% (MN=96.1%)
POSITVE TEST PERCENTAGE
The percentage of positive tests among those testing for COVID-19 during the period Nov. 5-Nov. 11, 2021 was 14.71%.
