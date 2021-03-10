Riverwood Healthcare Center is starting to receive larger supplies of COVID-19 vaccine.
The organization is able to administer the vaccine to any area residents age 65 and older, starting the week of March 8-12, as the supply permits.
Appointments are required and will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call Riverwood at 844-428-1323, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to make an appointment or to be placed on a waiting list.
Riverwood will also be using an automated phone message to notify patients who are eligible for the vaccine in the weeks ahead. In some cases, this vaccine message may show up on cell phones as “potential spam.”
However, check any messages coming from Riverwood’s clinic number of 218-927-2157 and respond if you would like a vaccine appointment.
Those obtaining the COVID-19 vaccination will be asked to remain at the clinic site for 15 minutes after receiving a shot so they may be monitored by medical staff for any reaction.
There will be no charge for the vaccine and insurance will not be billed. Riverwood will enter the vaccination information into each patient’s medical record.
As additional vaccine becomes available from the Minnesota Department of Health, Riverwood will provide further updates on who is eligible to receive a vaccination, following the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
Vaccine remains available through GuidePoint Pharmacy as well.
