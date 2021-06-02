On May 25, Erin Melz, the COVID-19 response lead for Aitkin County Health and Human Services, updated the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners on the county’s vaccination progress.
Fifty-two percent of Aitkin County residents aged 16 and older have received both shots (compared to 46% for the state). Among residents 65 and older, the rate is nearly 75% (compared to 86% for the state).
At the beginning of the year, local demand for the vaccine greatly outweighed supply. Now, supply outweighs demand, in Aitkin County and in the United States as a whole; many nations are still without sufficient vaccines.
To better serve the children in the community, Riverwood Healthcare has been doing a more targeted outreach to the younger population. They have offered vaccine clinics for the 16-17 age range in school during school hours, making it easier on parents.
On May 10, the CDC announced that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children ages 12-15. Clinics for children ages 12 and above are listed below:
• Monday, June 7, Hill City School, 10 a.m.-noon (second dose on Monday, June 28)
• Tuesday, June 8, Rippleside Elementary, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (second dose on Tuesday, June 29)
• Wednesday, June 16, McGregor School, 1-3:30 p.m. (second dose on Wednesday, July 7)
• Friday, June 18, Aitkin County Health & Human Services, 2-4 p.m. (second dose on July 9).
Only students whose parents register them online will be vaccinated. To register your child for one of these clinics visit www.co.aitkin.mn.us/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.