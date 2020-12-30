Riverwood Healthcare was among the state’s frontline health care hospitals to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, getting 100 doses Dec. 18.
Per federal guidelines, Riverwood is offering the vaccine initially to its frontline health care workers. The next shipment of the vaccine is expected the last week of December with another 55 doses.
The priority for the vaccines is staff at Riverwood with direct patient-care duties or exposure.
“We look forward to the vaccine becoming widely available to all who want it in the months ahead,” said Dr. David Taylor, Riverwood’s chief medical officer.
Aitkin County Public Health will receive their first shipment containing 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine soon. Like Riverwood Healthcare Center, public health has been given direction on which groups to prioritize for initial vaccine allocations.
“While Riverwood focuses on their internal medical team and the Pharmacy Partnership Program will focus on our nursing home staff and residents, public health will be offering vaccinations to our county’s emergency medical services personnel, such as our ambulance crews and other first responders,” said public health supervisor Erin Melz. “COVID-19 vaccinators will also be eligible in this initial group.
“After everyone in these sectors who wishes to be vaccinated has done so, next eligible will be staff and residents of assisted living facilities, dental office personnel, pharmacy staff, correctional settings and group home residents and staff,” Melz added. “As more vaccine becomes available and we are able to complete vaccination of targeted populations, more information will become available as to how and where the general public can receive their vaccine.”
Melz was on hand for the health and human services portion of the Aitkin County Board meeting Dec. 22, giving an update on the vaccination situation and how it was developed.
She explained that 250 different vaccines were currently being developed, with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines now ready and approved. The reason for the rapid progress, Melz explained, is that researchers and manufacturers were not starting from scratch.
Back when the SARS virus first surfaced in the early 2000s, doctors began working on potential vaccine research.
“With better technology, we were able to quickly identify the right protein in the virus,” she explained, adding that public and private companies were working together.
Another positive in getting the vaccine out quickly was that production of it started during the phase 3 testing. If the testing had proven the vaccine was ineffective or dangerous, she said, it would have been discarded.
The vaccine rollout is at phase 1A right now, meaning medical workers are receiving the vaccine. Phase 1B will address critical infrastructure, law enforcement officers, government, fire departments and other emergency responders or essential services.Phase 1C will provide the vaccine to those over the age of 65 and with high-risk medical conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.