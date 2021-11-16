COVID-19 vaccinations for 5-11-year-old children are now being offered by appointment at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby Clinic Monday through Friday afternoons.
Parents may call 218-546-7462 to schedule a COVID vaccine appointment for their children. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered so a second appointment will also be required for a second dose to be administered three weeks later at the same appointment time. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to provide consent.
After obtaining the vaccination, children will be asked to remain at the clinic with their parent(s) for 15 minutes so they may be monitored by medical personnel for any reaction. The vaccine is free but a charge for vaccine administration is billed to insurance. CRMC will enter the vaccination information into each patient’s Minnesota Immunization record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.