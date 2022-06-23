This graphic shows how cases have changed over time. Note: for the week of May 22-28, the COVID Community Level was high. Some hospitalizations were incorrectly reported as COVID hospitalizations. The error was noted shortly after reporting and corrected but the CDC already ran the incorrect information.
Getting a true picture of how much COVID is being spread among communities is more difficult than it was a year ago, or six months ago.
In the past, COVID testing was mostly available through a clinic or provider. All results were reported to the state. This gave an accurate idea of how the virus was being spread. As over-the-counter tests became more readily available, the number of cases reported by clinics or providers included fewer of the total cases in the area.
The number of cases in a week is still tracked and does still play a part in recommendations, but the main information Aitkin County Public Health looks at now is the new hospital admissions and the in-patient bed utilization.
These numbers tell how sick people are getting and how it is impacting our community. We call this the COVID Community Level. This level provides guidance for prevention for our community.
Community Levels CDC
Between the dates of May 29 through June 4, the seven-day case rate per 100,000 population was 214.02. This included 34 cases. New hospital admissions per 100,000 population was 9.6 and inpatient bed utilization was 5.9%.
Between the dates of June 5 through June 11, 22 cases have been reported for a case rate of 138.49.
The CDC updates the hospital admission and bed utilization data weekly on Thursday evenings.
We have been told that hospitalizations are manageable and are not overwhelming the local health care system.
We may be having an increase in positive cases, but people seem to have symptoms similar to a bad cold and are manageable at home.
It is still important that if people are symptomatic that they do get tested and stay home. Staying up-to-date on vaccinations is still one of the best ways to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death associated with COVID-19.
Riverwood
Riverwood Healthcare Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Taylor said that Riverwood is not seeing an increase in hospitalizations.
