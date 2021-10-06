The American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid classes for people interested in learning how to save a life are being offered by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 20 and 21, from 4-7 p.m. in Crosby.
In the courses designed for anyone with little or no medical training, participants learn how to provide first aid and CPR and use an automated external defibrillator in a safe, timely and effective manner. There is a fee. To register, send a message to jodi.bedard@cuyunamed.org or call 218-546-4367.
Heart disease continues to be one of the greatest health threats to Americans and is still the leading cause of death worldwide, according to the AHA’s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2021 Update. The AHA states that almost 70% of cardiac arrests occur at home and only 45% of cardiac arrest victims receive CPR from bystanders.
For those unable to attend one of the scheduled classes, CRMC also offers other formats for both individuals or groups to become certified in numerous AHA and Emergency Medical Services classes. Contact CRMC’s Education Department at 218-546-4367 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.