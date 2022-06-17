Crawling into another tick season

Springtime in Minnesota brings about new life, a new season and ticks. This small, parasitic arachnid, the tick, lives off the blood of animals and humans.
Although there are many different species of ticks, they all have a similar life cycle. Ticks begin as an egg, evolve into the larva stage and spend the rest of their life as nymphs.
“A variety of diseases may be spread by ticks. The majority of tickborne diseases result from the bite of an infected blacklegged tick (also known as the deer tick).” said Dr. David Taylor, chief medical officer and emergency medicine physician at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin.
Ticks can spread disease to both humans and pets. One way, mentioned Taylor, is through contact with infected animals. A tick can attach itself to an infected animal and pick up the animal’s disease-causing bacteria or viruses, which can then be passed on when a person comes in contact. Ticks can also spread disease indirectly by contaminating food or water sources.
Christopher Kaczmarczyk is an emergency physician at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. “Ticks are everywhere right now,” said Kaczmarczyk. “If you can avoid contact with ticks, that’s great.”
In humans, the most common symptom of tick-borne disease is a rash. It may be a circular bullseye rash that is red and swollen or a rash that covers a larger area of the body. Other symptoms can include fever, chills, headaches, fatigue and muscle aches. If experiencing any of these symptoms after being bitten, see a physician as soon as possible. Kaczmarczyk described the typical treatment for a tick bite as a dose of Doxycycline, an antibiotic.
Pets and animals can also suffer from tick-borne diseases. The most common symptoms in dogs are lameness, fever, lethargy, loss of appetite and weight loss. Cats may also exhibit fever, lethargy and loss of appetite. Early diagnosis and treatment can help mitigate any effects, it is crucial to take animals to the vet for treatment as soon as possible.
There are measures to take to prevent a tick bite. In months where ticks are most active, April through September, the Minnesota Department of Health (DOH) recommended wearing light-colored clothing and using an EPA-approved insect repellent containing DEET. After being outside, thoroughly inspect all adults, children and pets for bites. When a medical professional checks a patient for ticks, “they like to go in around the hairline, backs of ears, under the arms, behind the knees…” said Kaczmarczyk.
Brea Hamdorf, Aitkin County Health and Human Services, suggested, “If possible, avoid high-risk areas such as high grass and the edge of woods.” Also, “products containing permethrin … are recommended for people who spend a lot of time in wooded areas,” said Hamdorf. Permethrin is an insecticide that should not be used directly on skin.
If a tick is attached to a human or animal, the DOH said to remove promptly and properly using fine-tipped tweezers. “Grasping close to the skin as possible” and “pull straight out,” described Kaczmarczyk.
For researching further information online, “the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC have robust websites,” said Kaczmarczyk. Find the information at: www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/tickborne/prevention.html and https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/index.html.
