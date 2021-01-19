Physician assistant Nathan Lehman, Breezy Point, has joined the medical staff of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center to practice with Surgeon James Stokman, M.D., the Brainerd Lakes Area’s only spine surgeon.
The physician assistant will utilize advanced techniques to assist in performing spinal decompression, fusion and cervical disc replacement. He will collaborate with orthopaedics, interventional pain specialists, osteopaths and physical therapy for a holistic approach.
Lehman earned his Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies at the College of Saint Scholastica in Duluth. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology from Iowa State University in Ames.
Prior to CRMC, Lehman worked as a medical assistant for three years at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado.
Before that, he was a certified nursing assistant and trained medication aide for four years at various long-term care facilities and home health agencies in Minnesota and Iowa during undergraduate coursework. While at Iowa State, he also worked as a lab technician in the microbiology and biochemistry departments.
For more information or an appointment, visit www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/spine-care or call 218-545-1044.
