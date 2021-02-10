With the decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate in Crow Wing County and no new cases of COVID-19 in residents or staff over the past 14 days, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Care Center is allowing indoor, in person visits with residents by appointment only beginning Monday, Feb. 8.
“We are excited to allow residents an opportunity to see friends and family in-person,” said Senior Services Administrator Nancy Stratman. She cautioned visitors, however, that the facility must remain COVID free and the county positivity rate must remain below 10 percent for the in-person visits to continue.
Visits must be scheduled in advance, will be in a designated meeting space, and up to two people will be allowed per visit. Visitors will be screened for COVID symptoms, must wear a mask and eye protection which will be provided and maintain six feet of distance from others. Children under age 12 continue to be restricted from entering the facility. Pets are allowed if on a leash and have vaccinations up to date.
To schedule an indoor visit, please contact Administrative Assistant Alicia Brown at Alicia.brown@cuyunamed.org or 218-546-4301 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For answers to questions about visits and the essential caregiver program, contact social worker Madison Berg at Madison.berg@cuyunamed.org or 218-546-4371.
Those interested in indoor visits are encouraged to read the Minnesota Department of Health guidance for Long-Term care visitation here to fully understand the requirements. CRMC will restrict or revoke visitors if they fail to follow established infection control policies and protocols, or otherwise jeopardize the safety of residents and staff.
