Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, is among the elite hospitals included in the U.S. News & World Report “2022-23 Best Hospital” rankings released July 26. CRMC achieved the highest rating possible for hip replacement and hip fracture and is listed as high performing.
The annual “Best Hospitals” rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures. U.S. News evaluates how well hospitals perform using data on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators. Hospitals receive one of three ratings—high performing, average or below average—unless they treated an insufficient number of patients to be rated.
CRMC earned a “High Performing” rating for hip fracture in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. CRMC also received five stars out of five for patient experience – medical, surgical and intensive care unit. Scores are based on surveys taken from inpatients after they were discharged, inquiring about different aspects of their stay. The scores are not used in the “Best Hospitals” rankings.
“We are honored and extremely proud of our exceptional care teams and the recognition they have earned to be included among the nation’s top ranked hospitals for orthopaedics and patient experience,” said Amy Hart, CRMC’s CEO. “This award is proof of our unwavering commitment to consistently provide the highest standards of health care and quality with a personal level of care.”
“This award is recognition and validation of the outstanding program that we have built centered around hip surgery,” said Erik Severson, M.D., CRMC’s orthopaedic medical director. “CRMC utilizes a team of experts focused on achieving the best outcomes for our patients.”
For the 2022-2023 “Best Hospitals” rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any “High Performing” rating and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions. The U.S. News procedures and conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.
