Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, is among the elite hospitals included in the U.S. News & World Report “2022-23 Best Hospital” rankings released July 26. CRMC achieved the highest rating possible for hip replacement and hip fracture and is listed as high performing.

The annual “Best Hospitals” rankings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures. U.S. News evaluates how well hospitals perform using data on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators. Hospitals receive one of three ratings—high performing, average or below average—unless they treated an insufficient number of patients to be rated.

