Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s physician clinics in Crosby, Baxter, Breezy Point and Longville will be open until noon on Thursday, Dec. 24, and be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, in observation of the Christmas holiday. Those needing medical care on those days may access CRMC’s Emergency Department.
Both the Crosby clinic, located inside the main hospital entrance, and the Baxter Clinic at 13205 Isle Drive behind Wal-Mart are open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
