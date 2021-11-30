A total of $49,294 was raised for cancer patients through Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s virtual Kaleidoscope – A Celebration of Courage. The proceeds will benefit the Courage Cabinet by providing financial assistance with things like travel assistance, nutrition supplements, medications, and more to those in the fight of their lives. Visit www.cuyunamed.org/about-us/donate.
