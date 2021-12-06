Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Care Center is now accepting donations of Christmas presents for its residents. Please bring unwrapped donations in bags or boxes marked male or female to the care center by Tuesday, Dec. 14, so gifts can be personalized for everyone.
A collection bin is set up outside the care center’s main entrance. For everyone’s health and safety, donors can leave items there without coming into the facility. Activities staff will be collecting donations from the bin daily.
On Christmas, staff will deliver all gifts to residents based upon need, cognitive ability, diet, and dexterity. Clothing gift suggestions in sizes medium to XXL are night gown/pajama sets, men’s short-sleeved undershirts, women’s long-sleeve and sleeveless undershirts, slippers with rubber soles, slipper socks, sweatshirts, sweatpants, shirts, and cardigan sweaters.
Other gift suggestions include: stuffed animals to provide comfort, colored pencils, markers, electric razors, cologne/aftershave, lotions, body sprays, shampoo and conditioner, body wash, deodorant, individually wrapped snacks and candy, universal headphones for televisions or music, postage stamps, iTunes gift cards, and gift certificates to Wal-Mart, Amazon, or local restaurants.
For more information, contact Mary Dehning at 218-546-4353.
