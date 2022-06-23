CRMC Clinical Recognition Program

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby recently recognized 14 of its registered nurses at a banquet for accomplishing vast criteria and education and applying it to their practice by completing the organization’s Clinical Recognition Program.
Registered Nurse Laura Maxwell, Pine River; Outpatient Services Nurse Dustine Parks, Aitkin and Operating Room Carrie Stueven, Aitkin were recognized as clinical scholars. Clinical experts include Recovery RN Theresa Blomer, Pequot Lakes; Nurse Manger Pre-Op and Post-Op Kristin Christensen, Deerwood; Diabetes Care Coordinator Missy Deseth, Ironton; Surgical Services RN/Clinical IT Coordinator Peggy Forstner, Crosby; OR Nurse Education Coordinator Kristy Gottschalk, Pequot Lakes; Recovery RN Traci Gujer, Aitkin; Medical Surgical Coordinator Jackie Holmes, Deerwood; Recovery RN Brittany Howe, Nisswa; Critical Care Coordinator Jenn Mount, Crosby; Operating Room RN Sarah Oehrlein, Brainerd and Radiology RN Christine Roy, Fifty Lakes.
The CRP provides opportunities for nurses to progress through a clinical career advancement program through the initial and ongoing achievement of designated credentials, clinical skills, and contributions. All nurses covered by the Registered Nurse employee policy agreement are eligible to apply.
