Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s physician clinics in Crosby, Baxter, Breezy Point and Longville will be closed on New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31). The Breezy Point Clinic will also be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1. Those needing medical care on New Year’s Day may access CRMC’s Emergency Department.
Both the Crosby clinic, located inside the main hospital entrance, and the Baxter Clinic behind Wal-Mart are open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The Breezy Point Clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
For an appointment in Crosby call 218-546-7462; in Baxter call 218-454-7600; or in Breezy Point call 218-568-4926.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.