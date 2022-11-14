Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC), Crosby, has been designated as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery following a recent site inspection from Surgical Review Corporation inspectors. CRMC is one of three hospitals in Minnesota accredited as a center of excellence for providing the highest quality of care.

This designation means that CRMC has met nationally and internationally recognized standards. Not all hospitals and surgeons seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous requirements and inspection process are granted accreditation.

