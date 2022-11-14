Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC), Crosby, has been designated as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery following a recent site inspection from Surgical Review Corporation inspectors. CRMC is one of three hospitals in Minnesota accredited as a center of excellence for providing the highest quality of care.
This designation means that CRMC has met nationally and internationally recognized standards. Not all hospitals and surgeons seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous requirements and inspection process are granted accreditation.
“This accreditation demonstrates our commitment to deliver the highest level of care possible to our patients and that our surgeons and staff are among the best in the nation,” said CRMC CEO Amy Hart. “Our surgeons are specialty trained and have access to numerous state-of-the-art robotic techniques to provide safe, effective and evidence-based surgical care.”
Health care organizations and surgeons seeking accreditation by SRC undergo a self-assessment and site inspection. This process includes physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in the accredited program. The inspection is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization or surgeon improve its care and services.
