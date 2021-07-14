The Commission on Cancer (CoC) of the American College of Surgeons (ACoS) recently granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Crosby.
To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. CRMC’s program has been accredited since 2014.
As a CoC-accredited cancer center, CRMC takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists.
This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care. CRMC has provided oncology care since 2010, when it began offering oncology care services in affiliation with the Virginia Piper Cancer Institute.
“Accreditation affirms CRMC’s commitment to provide our patients with cancer care that is on the leading edge of current research, technology and best practices,” said Dr. Charisse Oland, CRMC’s Interim CEO.
“This is an exciting step for CRMC and the cancer patients we serve,” said Cancer Care Center Director Gordon McArthur, R.N.
Like all CoC-accredited facilities, CRMC maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Data Base (NCDB), a joint program of the CoC and American Cancer Society. This nationwide oncology outcomes database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world.
Data on all types of cancer are tracked and analyzed through the NCDB and used to explore trends in cancer care.
CoC-accredited cancer centers, in turn, have access to information derived from this type of data analysis, which is used to create national, regional, and state benchmark reports. These reports help CoC facilities with their quality improvement efforts.
Established in 1922 by the American College of Surgeons, the CoC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients through standard-setting, prevention, research, education and the monitoring of comprehensive, quality care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.