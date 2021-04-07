Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Care Center has expanded visitation options at this time.
Fully vaccinated residents may now have close contact, including touch, with their visitors and will no longer be quarantined if they leave campus overnight or return after a hospitalization.
For contact to remain safe, visitors and residents must wear well-fitting face masks and perform hand hygiene before and after the visit. In addition, visitors need to continue following the Care Center’s core principals of COVID-19 prevention including entrance screening.
Visitors must go directly to the designated visiting area and should always physically distance from other residents and staff. Outdoor visits on the patio and walking paths are encouraged.
“Even with these new guidelines, we remain cautious. The risk of infection has not gone completely away and the health and safety of all residents and team members remain a primary focus,” said Administrator Daren Rife. “The meticulous care of our buildings and living spaces continues to be an important part of caring for the people we serve.”
To schedule an indoor visit, please contact Administrative Assistant Alicia Brown at Alicia.brown@cuyunamed.org or 218-546-4301 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
