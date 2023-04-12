Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby is five-star rated for total hip replacement for 2023, according to research recently released by Healthgrades, a marketplace connecting doctors and patients.
This five-star rating distinguishes CRMC as one of the nation’s leading hospitals for specialty care. This is the third consecutive year that CRMC received the recognition. U.S. News & World Report in 2022 also named CRMC as High Performing in Hip Replacement and Hip Fracture.
“We are honored and extremely proud of our exceptional orthopaedic team and the recognition they have earned to be included among the nation’s top ranked hospitals for hip replacement,” said Amy Hart, CRMC’s CEO. “This award is proof of our unwavering commitment to consistently provide the highest standards of health care and quality with a personal level of care.”
“Earning this rating reflects our entire team’s singular attention to the exceptional patient-focused care that drives our commitment to provide the highest quality, safe hip surgery,” said Board Certified Fellowship Trained Orthopaedic Surgeon Erik Severson, M.D., CRMC’s orthopaedic medical director. “This rating is a testament to our team’s commitment to continually identify ways to improve the patient experience to achieve the best outcomes for our patients.”
Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide to identify the top-performing hospitals for total hip replacement.
“We commend Cuyuna Regional Medical Center for its ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to patients undergoing a total hip replacement”, said Brad Bowman, M.D., chief medical officer and head of sata science at Healthgrades. “Consumers can feel confident that hospitals with a five-star rating by Healthgrades have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.