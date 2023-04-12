Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby is five-star rated for total hip replacement for 2023, according to research recently released by Healthgrades, a marketplace connecting doctors and patients.

This five-star rating distinguishes CRMC as one of the nation’s leading hospitals for specialty care. This is the third consecutive year that CRMC received the recognition. U.S. News & World Report in 2022 also named CRMC as High Performing in Hip Replacement and Hip Fracture.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.