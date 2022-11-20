Three Cuyuna Regional Medical Center employees were recently nominated for the Minnesota Hospital Association’s Good Catch for Patient Safety Award that recognizes hospital professionals who demonstrate their commitment to keeping patients safe by speaking up to prevent a potential patient safety issue.
Education Specialist Bryan Krantz, Simulation Lab Specialist Miles Weske, and Obstetrics Coordinator Jenny Kargel were completing Emergency Medical Services training on pre-hospital obstetrics deliveries. In preparation for the training, the team ordered the same obstetrics kits the ambulance uses for training. As they were completing the training with the Sim Mom mannequin in the Simulation Lab, they had participants open the delivery packs. The team identified the obstetrics delivery packs the ambulance carries were created exactly like they are for an in-hospital delivery. They suggested using kits with specific items together, so they are easy to obtain in an emergency and there is quicker access to equipment needed for a delivery in the field. The instructors identified the correct packs to order and ensured the ambulance has the equipment required to meet this patient care need.
“If it was not for this group wishing to make training as real as it could be this may not have been identified until an OB kit was actually needed in the field,” said Professional Practice and Education Director Carla Olson who nominated the staff for the award. She added that CRMC’s Simulation Lab has the technology and training model to allow for proactively identifying potential health care risks.
The Good Catch for Patient Safety program recognizes hospital professionals for actions that protect patients. All award winners are entered into the running to receive the quarterly award and those winners are eligible to be honored with annual Good Catch for Patient Award presented at the Minnesota Hospital Association Annual Awards banquet.
