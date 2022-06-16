People who need someone to talk to or listen are welcome to attend a new mental health support group, I.O.U. (Importance of Unimpaired), the last Monday of each month at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center.
The confidential, non-religious based support-group -type environment of the gatherings will allow those attending to share, learn, inspire and more regarding all concerns about mental health. Meetings are held from 2-3:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. in the Earl Bedard Board Room on the lower level of the hospital.
“To be unimpaired means to be healthy. If talking, or even listening, helps you help your own well-being, please come,” said facilitator Christina Mullen, a mental health advocate from Crosby. She added that there will be no introductions and no standing in front of a crowd.
Mullen says as the I.O.U. implies, people owe it to themselves to keep their well-being healthy. Mullen’s son Conner was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, ADHD, high anxiety and depression. Born May 25, 1995, he died June 2, 2014, as a result of suicide. Mullen said although the group is not a cure-all for what ails individuals, together, those in the group can help those who may be in similar situations to Conner.
She encourages attendees to feel free to share their thoughts, insight, inspirational quotes and other information so that everyone may give hope to those who fear there is none and share knowledge with those in search of it.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
