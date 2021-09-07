Board Certified Family Medicine Physician Hannah Elsenpeter, originally from central Minnesota, will begin treating patients at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby Clinic in late September.
Her special interests include obstetrics and women’s health, dermatology with dermoscopy, pediatrics and addiction medicine.
Elsenpeter recently completed her residency at the Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program where she served as chief resident. She earned her medical degree at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City and her Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences with high distinction at the University of Minnesota-Rochester.
As a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Elsenpeter has received numerous awards and scholarships, most notably the 2021 STFM Resident Teacher Award and induction into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Previously, she worked for the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group in addition to volunteering as a peer mentor and student ambassador for undergraduate and medical students.
Outside of her practice, Elsenpeter enjoys spending time on the lake with her husband and daughter, reading, trying local eateries and traveling.
For an appointment with Elsenpeter, call 218-546-7000.
