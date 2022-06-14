Cuyuna Regional Medical Center was recently recognized as providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view by being named a 2022 Hospice Honors recipient.
The award was bestowed by HEALTHCAREfirst, a provider of billing and coding services, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems surveys, and advanced analytics.
“Hospice Honors recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, vice president Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like CRMC and we congratulate them on their success.”
Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2020 through September 2021. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions.
CRMC’s Director of Home Care/Hospice Jennifer Wiedell credited the entire team’s efforts to provide exceptional, respectful, personalized care for being named a 2022 Hospice Honors recipient.
“This award shines a light on the hard work of our entire team including physicians, nurses, aides, social workers, therapists, the chaplain, massage therapist, administrative team, and volunteers,” Wiedell said. “All patients and families deserve high-quality medical care at the end of life, which is why we remain focused on supporting them in living each day to the fullest. Our team takes pride in providing the best possible patient experience, and we are honored to receive this award.”
Hospice is part of the Medical Campus in Crosby and provides medical care, pain management and emotional and spiritual support for terminally ill patients and their families and loved ones. Staff works with patients to develop and implement a care plan and foster an atmosphere of dignity and peace as they live out their final days with their loved ones at home. The hospice team includes doctors, nurses, social workers, clergy, home health aides, homemakers and volunteers. There are no age restrictions or diagnosis limitations. Bereavement counseling services are also available after death.
Please visit HEALTHCAREfirst’s website at www.healthcarefirst.com to learn more. For more information about CRMC’s Hospice program, visit www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/community-care/home-health-hospice or call 218-546-2311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.