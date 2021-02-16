Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is seeking area individuals to join its advisory council to provide staff with constructive advice to improve the experience of its patients.
CRMC is committed to partnering with patients and families to assist with creating a patient-centered approach to the care delivered every day. The organization recognizes that to best serve the patients and families in the community, it is important for CRMC to include patients and families in decision making.
Those who are interested may contact Stephanie Nelson for details at 218-546-2354 or Stephanie.Nelson@cuyunamed.org.
