Cuyuna Regional Medical Center has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award. The award signifies that CRMC has been ranked within the top 100 hospitals of similar size based on number of beds.

“Patient experience is at the heart of health care and every day the physicians and staff at CRMC are providing extraordinary patient care,” said CRMC CEO Amy Hart. “CRMC is honored to receive this designation and to be lauded for our efforts by those for whom we provide care.”

