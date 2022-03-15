Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, has been named one of the best hospitals in the United States by Newsweek magazine in its annual “World’s Best Hospitals” ranking released in March.
CRMC is one of 14 Minnesota hospitals to make the ranking, landing at 352nd. The experts who weighed in on Newsweek’s list looked at how the hospitals have handled the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, as well as continued innovation and research amid those challenges.
“Our entire team is focused on our vision to be the best place to receive care,” said CRMC CEO Amy Hart. “It is because of the unwavering commitment of our physicians and staff to providing world-class, compassionate care that we are ranked as one of the top hospitals in the country. I am deeply grateful on a daily basis to be working with such a dedicated and outstanding group of health care professionals.”
This is the fourth year of Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals rankings. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., which developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Three data sources from the past calendar year were used for the evaluation, including hospital recommendations from peers, patient experience and medical key performance indicators of patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.
