For the fifth consecutive year, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby was recognized as one of the nation’s best hospitals for providing an outstanding patient experience in a recent Healthgrades ranking.
The distinction places CRMC among the top 5% of hospitals nationwide according to Healthgrades.
“For CRMC to be recognized as one of America’s best hospitals five years in a row is truly a testament and validation that each day our highly qualified physicians, nurses, clinical team and staff provide the highest quality of care to our patients and the communities we proudly serve,” said Chief Executive Officer Amy Hart.
For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,138 hospitals that submitted at least 75 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering patients discharged from January 2021 through December 2021.
Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from HCAHPS survey of the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital, from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital and their overall rating of the hospital.
“We applaud all recipients of the Healthgrades 2023 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for putting patient experience front and center within their organizations,” said Brad Bowman, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Data Science at Healthgrades.
Earlier this year, CRMC was named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award. The award signifies that CRMC has been ranked within the top 100 hospitals of similar size based on number of beds.
CRMC is named one of the best hospitals in the U.S. and world by Newsweek magazine in its 2023 “World’s Best Hospitals” rankings released in March. This is the second consecutive year CRMC has been named to the list.
CRMC is one of 15 Minnesota hospitals to make the ranking, landing at 339. More than 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries were ranked by Newsweek based on patient survey results, hospital recommendations from peers gathered through an international survey of more than 80,000 health care professionals and key performance metrics such as patient safety, hygiene measures, quality of care and patient-reported outcomes.
