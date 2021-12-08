NEW BOARD MEMBER
First Western Bank & Trust Minnesota Regional President Joel Staehling of Baxter was recently appointed to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Governing Board of Directors.
HOSPITALIST JOINS CRMC
Dr. Mustaf Shariff, an internal medicine physician from Lawrenceville, Georgia, has joined the medical staff of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby as a hospitalist. He will focus on the general medical care of hospitalized patients.
CRMC HIRES ELSENPETER
Board Certified Family Medicine Physician Hannah Elsenpeter, originally from central Minnesota, joins Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby Clinic.
As a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Elsenpeter has received numerous awards and scholarships, most notably the 2021 STFM Resident Teacher Award and induction into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Previously, she worked for the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group in addition to volunteering as a peer mentor and student ambassador for undergraduate and medical students.
NEW PSYCHOTHERAPIST AT CRMC
Psychotherapist Katie Nystrom, St. Cloud, began practicing at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center on Nov. 15. Nystrom will assist patients with various mental health conditions. Nystrom acts as a guide toward helping her patients understand their condition and feelings, cope with daily life and manage their mental health to be able to function normally and improve the quality of their life.
KARLEE LAFAVOR JOINS PHYSICIANS
Family Medicine Physician Karlee LaFavor, M.D., of Grand Marais, began treating patients at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby Clinic in late September. She specializes in general family medicine for men, women and children of all ages.
Board-certified with the American Board of Family Practice and a member of the American Association of Family Practice, Dr. LaFavor has experience as a family medicine section resident representative for the American Association of Pro-life OB/GYNs, student leader for the Christian Medical and Dental Associations, and as a peer minister in college.
HENDRICKSON - NEW SOCIAL WORKER
Darlene Hendrickson, Ironton, recently joined the staff of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center as care manager-social worker to assist in managing patient outcomes.
In the new position, Hendrickson will assess individuals, families and communities actual and potential health problems. She will work collaboratively with care teams to assist patients and their families in coping with illness, optimize the patient’s self-care abilities and support patient’s rights to make choices.
BRADY ROY PROMOTED
Brady Roy of Crosslake was recently promoted to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Leadership Team as supply chain manager.
He is responsible for managing procurement of materials, inventory and distribution processes and ensuring effective and efficient performance by driving improvements.
APPOINTMENT LINE 218-546-7000
