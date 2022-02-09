Perianesthesia charge nurse, Kristin Christensen, R.N., Deerwood, was recently promoted to operating room nurse manager at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.  

In her new role as manager of perianesthesia care, she will manage the post-anesthesia care unit, preoperative education, the preoperative phase of surgery and patient recovery.

She was recognized with CRMC’s Mary Lou Houle Award for nursing excellence in 2020.

