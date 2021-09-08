“Changes Before the Change: A Perimenopause Discussion for Women,” will be offered on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6-7 p.m. at Main Street Ale House, Nisswa, by a Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Menopause and Healthy Aging Center expert.
The discussion will provide information to help women learn ways to navigate this important time in their lives.
Obstetrician/gynecologist Rachel Cady, M.D., a certified menopause practitioner, will guide women in understanding what is changing in their body during perimenopause, offer support and respect, and suggest ways to help women get through this natural process.
“Women are bombarded with misinformation about perimenopause and menopause and it is time to set the record straight,” Dr. Cady stated.
Participants will learn what, why and how to manage weight change; mood swings/memory and concentration concerns; menstrual changes; sleep problems; sexual concerns/pain/libido changes; vaginal dryness; and taking care of yourself during menopause.
Space is limited and registration is necessary at www.cuyunamed.org/change-before-the-change. For more information about women’s health, visit www.cuyunamed.org/patient- care/womens-health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.