Cuyuna Regional Medical Center received the 2023 Best of Home Care – Leader in Training Award from Home Care Plus, a firm in experience management for home care.
To qualify for this award, CRMC implemented HCP training to provide specialized education for its caregivers. CRMC achieved a high level of staff participation in continuing education, as well as an average of at least eight courses completed by each participant.
“This distinction shows our commitment to living our mission to improve quality of life for those we serve,” said Director of Home Care/Hospice Jennifer Wiedell. “Every day, we help seniors and adults with disabilities maintain their independence and live with dignity. This award is a testament to our commitment to provide exceptional client and employee experiences.”
“At HCP, our mission is to help home care businesses create a training program that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations,” said HCP President Todd Austin. “When we see agencies like CRMC that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences through continuous learning, we know we’re on the right track. CRMC has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and its work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This award allows it to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers.”
