Cuyuna Regional Medical Center received the 2023 Best of Home Care – Leader in Training Award from Home Care Plus, a firm in experience management for home care. 

To qualify for this award, CRMC implemented HCP training to provide specialized education for its caregivers. CRMC achieved a high level of staff participation in continuing education, as well as an average of at least eight courses completed by each participant.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.